Trials Set for Mom, Uncle Who Put Weighted Chain Belt on Teenager

June 6, 2017   Dubuque & Tri-State News

A Dubuque County woman and her brother who are accused of padlocking a weighted chain around her 14-year-old son’s waist are facing trials next month. Jeffrey Merfeld is set to go on trial July 18, while his sister, Cynthia Kobusch, will go before a judge exactly one week later. They’re both charged with Child Endangerment. Court documents say Kobusch told an investigator that she wanted to attach a GPS tracker to her son, who is described as a frequent runaway. Kobush reportedly also asked her brother to “make a chain” and connect it in a way that the boy couldn’t cut it off. Both Merfeld and Kobusch live in Peosta. Kobusch’s husband, Michael, has been charged as well. His trial has not yet been set.

