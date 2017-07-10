Tri-States Rank Poorly on Courteous Drivers Study

A new survey judging drivers on their courtesy may buck conventional wisdom. Of the Tri-States, drivers from Illinois actually ranked as the most courteous. The survey was conducted by the charity Kars4Kids, and questioned drivers from on 50 states on things like turn signal use, their response to tailgaters, and the chances they would steal someone else’s parking space. Illinois fared better than both Iowa and Wisconsin, but none of the three states fared particularly well. Illinois ranked 31st, followed by Iowa at #41. Wisconsin was in the bottom five with a ranking of 46th. The study found the Wisconsin drivers are the most likely to steal another driver’s parking space, while also being less likely to let another car merge ahead of them in heavy traffic. Iowa drivers, meanwhile, were found to be the least likely to use their turn signals.