Tri-State Islamic Center Opens Area’s First Mosque

Muslims who live in the Dubuque area now have a new place to pray. The Tri-State Islamic Center’s first mosque is now open on land just off of Radford Road. Center President Dr. Rami Eltibi says they began construction in April and are putting the finishing touches on the building. Before moving to its own building, the center had operated out of the basement of a strip mall on Century Drive. Eltibi says the new facility gives them a lot more space for prayers and community gatherings. The center attracts between 100 and 150 people for its main gatherings. While it can be difficult to gauge membership because of how they pray, Eltibi believes the center is drawing the majority of the Muslims in the Tri-States. The Tri-State Islamic Center plans to have a grand opening celebration at their new building sometime next spring, though they have not finalized the date.