Tri-State Area Fireworks Displays

Note: Displays begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, July 1

Farley: Farley Park

Galena: Shenandoah Pro Rodeo

Guttenberg: Guttenberg Riverfront

Sunday, July 2

Bellevue: 9:30 PM, Riverview Drive

Galena: Shenandoah Pro Rodeo

Monday, July 3

32nd Annual Radio Dubuque/Dubuque Jaycees Airshow and Fireworks: A.Y. McDonald Park

Dyersville: Commercial Club Park

Hanover: Fillmore Street

Maquoketa: Jackson County Fairgrounds

Tuesday, July 4

Boscobel: Kronshage Park

Cascade: American Legion Park

Earlville: Little League Diamond

Galena: 9:30 PM, Green Street Plaza

Garnavillo: City Park

Marquette: Mattson Park

Mineral Point: Mineral Point Historic District

Monticello: Jones County Fairgrounds

Platteville: Legion Park

Stockton: Stockton Lion’s Memorial Park

Shullsburg: Badger Park