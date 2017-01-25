Travel Difficult in Some Areas This Morning

Travel may be difficult in some parts of our listening area this morning due to a wintry mix of precipitation that fell overnight. Many local school districts have delayed classes, with a couple going so far as to close for the day. Earlier this morning, we spoke with KCRG meteorologist Chris Havely, who’s been traveling Dubuque and Delaware County roads in their Mobile Weather Lab. He says main roads in Dubuque are pretty clear, but side streets could be a bit more of a problem. According to Havely, road conditions get worse the farther north and west you travel. An additional 1-3 inches of precipitation are possible through the day today.