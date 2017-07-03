Travel Delays on Highways 151/61 Through July

Travelers on US Highways 61 and 151 south of Dubuque can expect some mid-week traffic delays over the coming month. That’s due to road grading work on the Southwest Arterial. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic in both directions will be blocked at various times during Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in July. The stoppages are only expected to last about 20 minutes at a time. The area of the closures will extend from the highway’s intersection with Digital Drive to where it meets Elmwood Drive, about a mile away. The closures will also impact drivers who intend to turn onto both Key West Drive and Olde Davenport Road from the highway. The DOT expects that grading and excavation work in the area will be finished by the end of July, weather permitting.