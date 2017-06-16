Train Derails North of Dubuque

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a train derailment north of Dubuque. Seven cars went off the track near Waupeton Road in rural Sherrill. The cars were carrying grain and plastic materials. None of them have fallen into the river. Still, the Canadian Pacific Railway has a haz-mat team headed to the derailment site to help with clean-up. Authorities plan to remove the upright cars before pulling the derailed ones back onto the track. That’s a process that could take several hours. We’ll bring you updates on the situation as they become available.