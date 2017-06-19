Traffic on JFK, Derby Grange Roads Reduced for Water Main Project

The extension of a water main to serve some new housing developments north of Dubuque will impact traffic on John F. Kennedy Road for the next month. A one-mile stretch of JFK will have one of its lanes closed while that work is being performed. The area of the closure begins just past JFK’s intersection with John Wesley Drive and extends north and east to the intersection with Forest Glen Court. A pair of new subdivisions are being built in that area, and are in need of water service. While the lane is closed, temporary traffic signals will control the two-way traffic on JFK. The closure is expected to last until the end of July. In addition, one lane of Derby Grange Road will also be closed from its intersection with JFK extending about a quarter-mile to the west.