Traffic Blocked by Train Derailment in Lena

A Canadian National train derailed near Lena this morning, but it does not appear that any material spilled from the impacted cars. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers from their Pecatonica officer were called to downtown Lena a few minutes after 12:45 AM. A train had skipped the track near the intersection with Illinois Route 73. Some of the cars were leaning up against cars on a second track when the troopers arrived on scene. The cars usually carry ethanol, but were empty. At last report, crews were still working to right the leaning cars. Traffic on Route 73 is blocked and being detoured around the railroad tracks.