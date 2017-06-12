Tractorcade to Impact Travel in Dyersville Area

Drivers in the Dyersville area are being warned about some possible traffic delays as an annual parade of antique tractors visits the area. The Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade has chosen Dyersville as its base of operations this year. Participating tractors will leave from Dyersville on tours of the surrounding area beginning today and running through Wednesday. There are more than five hundred tractor owners registered for the event, which means that there could be some significant travel impacts when those tractors get rolling. Today’s trip will be into Delaware County. Roads in near the communities of New Vienna, Holy Cross, and Bankston will be impacted. With the exception of Iowa Highway 136, the Tractorcade will stick mostly to rural roads, meaning that most of the other federal and state highways in the area will not be impacted.

