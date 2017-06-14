Tracking Bands Placed on Courthouse Falcon

Environmental officials plan to keep tabs on a baby peregrine falcon that was recently hatched in Dubuque. A researcher with the non-profit Raptor Resource Project recently climbed to the top of the Dubuque County Courthouse to place identification bands on the falcon chick. The bands will allow researchers to track where and how far the bird flies. Data from multiple bands are then used to examine survival rates, migration distance, and population growth. The baby falcon was born two weeks ago. It is the first successful hatching for a pair of adult falcons that have chosen to nest atop the courthouse. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the two are one of just 19 pairs of nesting peregrines in the state.