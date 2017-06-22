TownePlace Suites Groundbreaking In Millwork District



A ground breaking ceremony was held today for the first extended stay hotel in Dubuque. TownePlace Suites Marriott will be located in the Millwork District on the former Spahn & Rose Lumber Warehouse property in the 11-block of Washington Street. The hotel will be managed by Kinseth Hospitality Companies based in North Liberty. Vice President Ben Kinseth says the growing Millwork District is what sealed the deal. The four-story 84 room hotel will include plenty of amenities. Kinseth says the hotel will accommodate those who stay for one night or an extended period of time. Construction on the hotel will begin next month. Funding for the 11-and-a-half million dollar hotel is being provided by local investors and Kinseth Hospitality. The project is expected to be completed sometime in the spring of 2018.