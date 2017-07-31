Tornado Recovery Continues in McGregor

A small city in Clayton County still shows the scars of a tornado that hit its picturesque riverfront earlier this month, but downtown businesses have reopened even as repairs continue. An EF-1 tornado whipped through McGregor nearly two weeks ago, causing extensive damage to the community’s downtown area. Electric service has been restored to nearly all buildings in the town, and local leaders estimate that at least 75% of businesses are again operational. The buildings that were the hardest hit housed an antique store and a tattoo studio. Crews had to demolish the tattoo business, but the owner plans to reopen in another downtown building.