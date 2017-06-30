Tornado Destroys Family Farm Near Monticello

Clean-up continues today in parts of Jones County, where a tornado touched down briefly on Wednesday night. Shawn Frese farms just east of Monticello. He tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that he and his family were watching the storm when the twister turned toward their home. That’s when the Freses headed to the basement. When they emerged, they found half of their house had been torn away. Barns and sheds had also been destroyed, and a tractor was overturned. The National Weather Service is expected to have a team in the Monticello area to assess the damage today. They were in the Linn County town of Prairieburg yesterday, where investigators determined than an EF-2 tornado touched down Wednesday evening.