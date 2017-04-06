Top-ranked Johnson injured in fall…USC extends Enfield…Ewing introduced…Okposo hospitalized

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – The status of top-ranked Dustin Johnson for the Masters appeared to be in question yesterday after he took a serious fall down a staircase at the home he is renting during the tournament. His agent says Johnson landed very hard on his back and is treating it with ice and medication while staying immobile. The agent said yesterday that it was uncertain whether Johnson would be able to play at Augusta National.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Southern California men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield has received a contract extension through the 2023 season. Enfield has led the Trojans to the last two NCAA tournaments and won a school-record 26 games this past season. USC also advanced to the Sweet 16 last month.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Patrick Ewing says “it’s great to be back” at Georgetown as its basketball coach in hopes of creating a “new era,” 33 years after leading the school to a national championship as a shot-blocking center. This is Ewing’s first head coaching job at any level, after 15 years as an assistant in the NBA. He led Georgetown to three berths in the NCAA title game before beginning his Hall of Fame playing career with the New York Knicks in 1985.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of Kyle Okposo’s medical status confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Sabres winger is in the neuro surgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital. Okposo has spent the past three days undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week. The Sabres have issued a statement saying he remains under the care of team doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness.

BOSTON (AP) – The defense has rested its case in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Lawyers for Hernandez called their final witnesses without having the ex-New England Patriot testify in his own defense. The former tight end is charged in the fatal shootings of two men after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub in July 2012.