Tips For Staying Cool In The Heat

As temperatures in Dubuque and surrounding communities continue to rise, local health officials want you to be proactive when it comes to staying cool. Mary Rose Corrigan, Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque says try to stay out of the sun as much as possible and stay in air conditioned surroundings. She says in extreme heat conditions people need to slow down. If you know someone who lives alone, especially if they are elderly, be sure to check on them periodically. Some people are subjected to heat stroke in this kind of weather, and Corrigan says your body will give you warning signs. If you have pets that are outdoors, Corrigan says make sure they are in a shaded area and have plenty of water to drink. She says never leave your pet inside a hot vehicle.