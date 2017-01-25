Time running out for Big Ben?..Hoops upsets…NCAA to pull curtain on tourney picks

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger is giving some thought to ending his career. He said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. Roethlisberger turns 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues.

UNDATED (AP) – Three of the top four men’s basketball teams were knocked off last night, paving the way for unbeaten Gonzaga to climb to the top of the AP rankings. Katin Reinhardt’ two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining sent Marquette past top-ranked Villanova, 74-72, and Esa Ahmad pumped in 27 points to lead No. 18 West Virginia to an 85-69 win against second-ranked Kansas. Fourth-ranked Kentucky had won seven in a row before Robert Hubbs III delivered 25 points for Tennessee in an 82-80 win against the visiting Wildcats.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee will be giving a peak at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in on March 12. The top four teams in each region will be revealed on Feb. 11 during a March Madness preview show on CBS. The move mirrors a similar early reveal for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Angels have finalized their two-year, $15 million contract with infielder Luis Valbuena. The infielder hit a career-best .260 with 13 homers 40 RBIs in 90 games for Houston last season before missing the last two months with a hamstring injury. Valbuena belted a career-high 25 home runs for the 2015 Astros.

UNDATED (AP) – The San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays all acquired catching help yesterday. The Giants have worked out a one-year, $2 million contract with Nick Hundley. He is expected to back up All-Star Buster Posey after hitting .260 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs in 83 games for the Rockies last season. The Blue Jays officially lost backstop Josh Tholeto the Diamondbacks and filled the void by reaching agreement with Jarrod Saltalamacchia .