Tillerson Won’t Comment on NK Missile Launch…Death Toll from Syrian Chemical Attack Reaches 72…Six Arrests in Russian Train Attack

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says “the United States has spoken enough about North Korea” in reaction to North Korea’s latest missile launch. The State Department issued a terse statement from America’s top diplomat acknowledging “yet another” launch and saying “We have no further comment.”

BEIRUT (AP) – A Syrian monitoring group says the death toll from a chemical attack the previous day has now increased to 72 as activists reported renewed airstrikes on the town hit in the harrowing assault. Ahmed al-Sheikho, of the Idlib Civil Defense team, says the new airstrikes hit near where the suspected chemical attack occurred in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

BEIRUT (AP) – Pope Francis has called a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed dozens, including many children, in Syria “an unacceptable massacre.” The pope said Wednesday during his general audience that he was “watching with horror at the latest events in Syria,” and said he “strongly deplored the unacceptable massacre.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – Russia’s top investigative body says six people have been arrested in St. Petersburg on suspicion of “aiding terrorist activities.” The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that the men arrested come from former Soviet Central Asian republics.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to thwart a plan by Democrats to filibuster President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrats complain that such a move could bust the Senate itself as both parties trade accusations ahead of a showdown later in the week.