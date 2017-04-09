Tillerson says U.S. sending message…Navy Carrier on the move…Blast at a church

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack carry a message for any nation operating outside of international norms. He didn’t specify North Korea, but the context was clear enough. He made the comments on Sunday news shows.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is emerging from the shadows of the Trump administration with a leading public role in shaping and explaining the U.S. missile strikes in Syria. The former Exxon Mobil CEO is set for a high-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia’s alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force. The carrier group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

CAIRO (AP) – Egypt’s Interior Ministry says a blast at a church in Alexandria was caused by a suicide bomber who tried to storm the entrance before being stopped by police. The ministry says three policemen were among those killed in the attack. It was the second of two attacks on Coptic churches that were packed with worshippers celebrating Palm Sunday. The two attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group, killed 37 people and wounded scores.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis on Sunday decried a deadly attack on a Coptic church in Egypt during Palm Sunday celebrations, just weeks before his planned visit to Cairo. The pontiff expressed his “deep condolences” to the Coptic patriarch, Tawadros II, calling him “my brother,” to the Coptic church and “all of the dear Egyptian nation,” and said he was praying for the dead and injured in the attack that occurred just hours earlier as Francis himself was marking Palm Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.