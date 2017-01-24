Three West End Businesses Burglarized

Dubuque Police are investigating a trio of burglaries to businesses on the city’s West End. The first two burglaries are happened at neighboring businesses either late on January 13 or early the following day. Lina’s Thai Bistro and Midwest Dental, located in a strip mall on Holliday Drive, were targeted. Police say the thieves made off with cash and nearly nine hundred dollars in property, including a computer hard drive. The third burglary happened five days later at Courtside Sports Bar and Grill. The burglars took cash from that business. Police are not disclosing how much cash was taken from any of the businesses. Investigators believe that information could hurt their search for the culprits. It’s possible that all three burglaries were committed by the same people, but police say they’re not completely sure if that’s the case just yet.