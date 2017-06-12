Three Run Over by Tractor in Darlington Parade Lineup

Three people were injured when a tractor was accidentally put into gear while lining up for a parade in Darlington yesterday. According to local police, the tractor was going to be a part of the Canoe Festival parade. Just before 1:45 yesterday afternoon, a man started the tractor to get it ready for the parade. But he was unaware that the tractor was in gear, and it lurched forward, running him and two other people over. 39-year-old Richard Corley suffered what are called “moderate injuries” and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County. 69-year-old Robert Schmid was standing near the tractor at the time. He was severely injured and is now being treated at UW Hospital in Madison. 64-year-old Marion Roberts was on a float in front of the tractor and was also struck. He was hospitalized with minor injuries. Darlington Police say the incident is still under investigation. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.