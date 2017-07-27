Three Dubuque Drug Dealers Headed to Federal Prison

A federal judge has sentenced three Dubuque drug dealers to federal prison. 26-year-old Derrick Brown, 41-year-old Tywone Matthews, and 39-year-old Antwain Spratt will each be spending at least five years behind bars. Brown and Matthews were convicted earlier this year of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that killed a Dubuque man in April of 2016. Brown will serve twenty years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin. Matthews was found guilty of Possessing and Distributing Heroin. He’ll be going to prison for just shy of six years. Spratt also pled guilty last year to distributing heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. He’s been sentenced to twenty years as well. The trio are among a group of seven men who have now all been sent to federal prison for their roles in a heroin ring that had operated in Dubuque through the spring of last year.