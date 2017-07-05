Three Arrests Made During Annual Airshow, Fireworks

Attendees at the annual Radio Dubuque/Dubuque Jaycees Fireworks and Airshow were fairly well-behaved. Despite a larger than usual crowd of well over 250-thousand people, only three arrests were made in the area around the fireworks site. All three suspects are under the age of 20. One 17-year-old was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age, Possession of Tobacco Under the Legal Age, and Interference with Official Acts. The last charge came after the teen threw his wallet into some tall grass after police questioned his age. 18-year-old Manuel Ocampo was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs after police reportedly found marijuana and pills in his backpack. Another 18-year-old, Benjamin Duggan, was charged with Public Intox, Interference, and Assault on a Peace Officer. Police say Duggan was extremely combative when taken to the law enforcement center. He lunged at and later spit on an officer.