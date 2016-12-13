Thousands in DRA Grants Currently Unclaimed

The Vice President of Grants and Special Projects for the Dubuque Racing Association says 40 area non-profit organizations have yet to claim their grants and time is quickly running out. Brian Southwood says the unclaimed grants total around 130-thousand dollars and the deadline to collect them is 5 pm Friday. Last year one local non-profit left 25-thousand dollars on the table. According to Southwood it happens from time-to-time but not as many as this year. Southwood says recipients who haven’t claimed their grant money can contact him at the Mystique Casino or drop him an email before Friday’s five o’clock deadline. All unclaimed grants will go back into the program. The DRA has distributed 1.3 million dollars in grants this year.