Thieves Targeting Car Washes in Southwest Wisconsin

Authorities in southwest Wisconsin are hoping the public can help them identify thieves who have been hitting an unusual target: car washes. According to a Facebook post by the Darlington Police, as many as four car washes have been targeted in Grant County over the past month. The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning in Dickeyville. Police there say a group of three people damaged the Dickeyville Car Wash at about 3:00 AM. The suspects were wearing masks at the time, but police believe they are in either their late teens or early 20s. They were driving a red Chevy Blazer from the late 1990s at the time of the Dickeyville incident. Police have released several security camera images of the burglars. Anyone with information about the perpetrators is asked to contact Dickeyville Police or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.