Theisen Receives USHL Honors Again

CHICAGO — After a dominating weekend against Cedar Rapids and Omaha, Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Colin Theisen picked up his second USHL Forward of the Week honors this season. Theisen notched five goals, including a hat trick on Saturday in Omaha, and added an assist, in the two games this past weekend.

The league’s leader in goal scoring also ranks third in overall USHL scoring with 58 points has helped propel the Saints to the Clark Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.