Texas Holds Off Cyclones

AMES, Iowa – Texas used a tough defense to outlast Iowa State, 17-7, Thursday night at Jack Trice Stadium in the Big 12 opener for both schools. Iowa State falls to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference action, while Texas improves to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. In a defensive battle it was the Longhorns who controlled the Cyclone rushing attack, holding ISU to just 10 yards on the ground, and forced three turnovers that turned into 10 points.

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma next Saturday.