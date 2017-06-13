Temporary Cooling Stations Set Up In Jo Daviess County

If you’re looking to beat the heat the Jo Daviess County emergency services have made arrangements for temporary cooling stations. They are located at the libraries in East Dubuque, Elizabeth, Galena, Hanover, Stockton and Warren. Fresh water is also available at the libraries and you should bring your own portable water container. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says if you know someone with special needs, such as the elderly, check on those people to make sure they are safe. If you are unable to do so, contact your local police department for assistance.