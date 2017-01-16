Teenage Girl Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend

A teenage girl has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Dubuque early yesterday morning. A few minutes before 12:30 AM, police were called to the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Police say that a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend had been arguing. The girl then stabbed her boyfriend in the forearm. He was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury. The girl was arrested on one count of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Since she’s still a juvenile, police have not released her name.