Teen Injured In Lafayette Crash 

A teenager was injured in a one car crash in Lafayette County early Thursday morning. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 17 year old Nicholas Puckett of Blanchardville was headed east on Highway F in Blanchard Township at around 6:15, when his vision was blinded by the sunlight. Puckett’s car left the road, entered the ditch line, struck a culvert and rolled before coming to rest on its’ top. Puckett was treated for his injuries at the scene by Argyle EMS and Blanchardville Fire and EMS. The release did not say if any charges would be filed.