Teen Girls Charged After Bus Fight

A pair of teenage girls from Dubuque have been charged with Disorderly Conduct after one of them used pepper spray during a fight on a city bus. The incident happened at about 8:20 last Friday morning on a Jule bus near the intersection of Central Avenue and West 11th Street. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old began arguing with each other. That argument then escalated to the point that the bus driver pulled over and called police. Police say the 14-year-old fired pepper spray at the other girl, which intensified the situation. The girls were taken into custody before being released to their legal guardians.