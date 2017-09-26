Teen Girl Hit By Car in Rural East Dubuque

A teenage girl was hospitalized after being hit by a car in rural East Dubuque Sunday evening. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a subdivision northeast of East Dubuque, near the Wisconsin border, at about 6:30 PM. Deputies determined that the 15-year-old had run out in front of a car that was headed north on North Badger Road. The car then hit the girl, who was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque. There’s no word on her condition. The driver of the car, 41-year-old Ami Guler of Hazel Green, has not been cited or charged.