Teen Boys Cited for Shooting Fireworks from Parked Car

A pair of teenage boys have been given the first fireworks citations issued in the city of Dubuque this year. That’s despite police receiving nearly 200 complaints about fireworks use in the city. According to police, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were written up for discharging fireworks in the 800 block of Rose Street. At about 8:00 last night, a resident in the area called police to complain. The called told dispatchers that the two teens were shooting bottle rockets out of a parked car. One of the teens then exited the vehicle and continued shooting the rockets, but without using a bottle. That caused the rockets to fly erratically and strike homes in the neighborhood. Violating Dubuque’s ban on fireworks use carries a misdemeanor charge and a fine of at least 250 dollars. The names of the teens have not been released.