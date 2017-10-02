Teen Arrested After Late Saturday Night Chase

A Dubuque teenager is facing a handful of charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started Saturday night and stretched into early Sunday morning. 19-year-old Levi Duve was arrested about a mile outside of the Sherrill city limits after officers used stop sticks to disable his vehicle. The chase had started just outside of Dubuque on Riverside Road just before midnight. Deputies had been called to the area on a report of a suspicious vehicle. As officers approached the car, it took off. Duve has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A juvenile passenger in the car was turned over to their parents.