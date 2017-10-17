Teacher: New Drivers Now No Different Than in Past

A longtime drivers education teacher says the habits he encourages for new drivers now aren’t all that different from what he taught decades ago. This is National Teen Driving Safety Week, and Northeast Iowa Community College instructor Bill Leonhart says teens face increasing pressures both behind the wheel and away from the car. But for the most part, the kids he teaches aren’t all that different from the ones he had thirty years ago. Leonhart says on major difference with current drivers is being able to ignore distractions, which can include other passengers in the vehicle. Having passengers significantly increases the likelihood of a crash for new drivers. Leonhart says most of the bad habits driving students pick up were learned from their parents. Leonhart has been teaching drivers ed at NICC for the past decade. Before that, he taught at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.