Tax Cuts Highlight GOP Budget Plan…World Series Evens Up…Trump to Speak on Opioid Epidemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are focusing squarely on tax cuts rather than deficit discipline as they look to shoehorn a GOP budget plan through the House. Passage of the $4 trillion measure would pave the way for Republicans controlling Washington to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The World Series is tied at a game apiece after George Springer slammed a two-run homer in the 11th inning to send the Houston Astros to a 7-6 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Astros homered four times in their final three at-bats as Marwin Gonzalez went deep to tie it in the ninth before Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa belted consecutive solo shots in the 10th. Yasiel Puig homered in the 10th inning but ended the game by striking out after Charlie Culberson hit a solo shot to make it a one-run game.

BANGKOK (AP) – The golden urn meant to symbolize the remains of King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been hoisted into the shrine where he will be cremated later Thursday. Sitting under a nine-tiered umbrella and accompanied by a palace official, the urn was hoisted into the main chamber of the crematorium as monks chanted, instruments were played and artillery was fired. Curtains were drawn so the remains could be prepared for burning.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is being coy about what people will see from long-secret JFK assassination files. A law requires the release Thursday of all files that are still hidden on Kennedy’s killing. Only the president can decide to hold some back. Trump’s tweet on the eve of the release did not tip his hand. He merely said the release will be “so interesting.” Scholars want every scrap of information out. But intelligence agencies are said to be pushing back against full disclosure.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is poised to deliver a major speech Thursday on fighting the opioid epidemic, which now kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. During his campaign, Trump pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states. Trump has convened a commission to study the problem, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. And he has pledged to declare the crisis an emergency, freeing up additional money and resources.