Tar Heels win title…Ewing back with Hoyas…Fox leaving Kentucky…No NHL in Olympics

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Joel Berry II had a team-high 22 points and Justin Jackson converted a go-ahead, three-point play with 1:40 remaining to lead North Carolina’s 71-65 win over Gonzaga in the NCAA national championship game. Jackson added a game-clinching slam with 12 seconds left, part of a game-ending, 9-0 run that send the Tar Heels to their sixth national title. Williams-Goss paced the Bulldogs with 15 points despite missing 12 of his 17 attempt, part of Gonzaga’s 33-percent shooting performance.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Patrick Ewing has been hired as Georgetown’s men’s basketball coach, replacing John Thompson III. His return comes 23 years after he led the Hoyas to their only national championship. The Basketball Hall of Famer is considered the greatest player in Georgetown history, averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while guiding the Hoyas to three NCAA title game appearances under John Thompson Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent. Fox finished as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and topping the team in assists. The 6-foot-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and is the first of what could be several Wildcats underclassmen to turn pro this spring.

UNDATED (AP) – The NHL has decided not to send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The league said no meaningful dialogue had emerged in talks with the NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. The decision has been met by derision from the union and agents who say the NHL is ignoring the marketing opportunities to grow the popularity of the sport and the league.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty has accepted a six-year, $33.5 million package that includes a club option for a seventh season. The 26-year-old Piscotty hit 22 homers and drove in 85 runs in 153 games last year after batting .305 in 63 games as a rookie in 2015. The agreement comes a day after St. Louis announced a three-year, $60 extension with seven-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina .