Tar Heels, Gamecocks advance…Pens flatline in 3rd period…Kyle wins at Fontana

UNDATED (AP) – Top seed North Carolina and No. 7 South Carolina have moved into the NCAA Final Four. Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points and hit the go-ahead free throws that put South Carolina ahead to stay in a 77-70 triumph over the fourth-seeded Florida Gators in the East Regional final. Luke Maye capped his 17-point performance by draining a jumper with 0.3 seconds left to give the top-seeded Tar Heels a 75-73 win over Kentucky in the South Regional final.

UNDATED (AP) – Stanford and Mississippi State have moved into the NCAA women’s Final Four. The Cardinal rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame, 76-75 and win the Lexington Regional. Morgan William poured in a career-high 41 points as the second-seeded Bulldogs outscored No. 1 Baylor, 94-85 in overtime.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins were unable to gain ground in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division race. Dale Weise notched the tiebreaking goal and Jakub Voracek provided the eventual game-winner while Philadelphia was scoring four times in the third period of a 6-2 downing of Pittsburgh. The Penguins remain tied with Columbus for second in the Metropolitan Division, three points behind Washington.

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) – After three straight second-place finishes, Kyle Larson endured four straight restarts to win at Fontana and add to his Monster Energy points lead. He also won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, giving him a clean sweep of the weekend racing. Brad Keselowski was second, and Clint Bowyer came in third for his best finish since June 2015.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Dustin Johnson has become the first player to sweep the World Golf Championships by winning the Match Play in Austin. Johnson escaped a furious charge by Jon Rahm when the 22-year-old Spaniard failed to birdie the 18th hole. Johnson’s 1-up victory completed a week in which he never trailed in any of his seven matches.

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) – D.A. Points has earned a two-stroke victory over Retief Goosen ), Bill Lunde and former U.S. Amateur champion Bryson DeChambeau at the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande. Points opened his final round with five consecutive birdies and closed with a 6-under 66 for his third PGA win. Third-round leader Chris Stroud failed to earn his first PGA Tour win in 277 career starts, finishing four shots back.