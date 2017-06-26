Takata Files Bankruptcy…Coal Mining Up This Year…Trump, Putin Set to Meet in Germany Next Month

UNDATED (AP) – Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., saying it was the only way to ensure it could carry on supplying replacements for faulty air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people. The move Monday clears the way for a takeover of most of Takata’s assets by Chinese-owned Key Safety Systems.

BEIJING (AP) – The world’s biggest coal users – China, the United States and India – have boosted coal mining in 2017, an abrupt departure from last year’s record global declines for the heavily polluting fuel. Mining data reviewed by The Associated Press show that production through May is up at least 6 percent for the three countries compared to the same period last year. Whether the comeback proves fleeting has significant implications for long-term climate emission reduction targets.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin with full diplomatic bells and whistles when the two are in Germany for a multinational summit next month. But the idea is exposing deep divisions within the administration on the best way to approach Moscow in the midst of an investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices are poised to act on the Trump administration’s travel ban and a separation of church and state dispute involving a Missouri church playground. But something could overshadow rulings in those high-profile cases: If Justice Anthony Kennedy were to use the court’s last public session on Monday to announce his retirement. Kennedy’s departure would allow conservatives to take firm control of the court.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) – A tourist boat packed with about 160 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving at least six people dead and 31 missing. A major rescue effort involving Colombia’s air force and firefighters from nearby cities is looking for survivors at the reservoir where the four-story boat sank.