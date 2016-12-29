Syrian truce set … Tunisian released … Mourning Debbie Reynolds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Russia’s president and the Syrian army say a nation-wide cease-fire agreement with opposition rebels is set to begin at midnight locally (5 p.m. Eastern time). The deal was confirmed by the Turkish foreign ministry. Vladimir Putin says the cease-fire will be guaranteed by his country and by Turkey.

BERLIN (AP) – A day after detaining him, German authorities have released a Tunisian man who was suspected of possible involvement in last week’s Berlin truck attack. They no longer believe he was in contact with the main suspect in the rampage that killed 12 people.

ABRAKA, Nigeria (AP) – A human rights lawyer says three convicted criminals were secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2003. The executions breach a seven-year Nigerian moratorium on the death penalty. All three men had been convicted of armed robbery.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up again this week, staying at their highest levels since early 2014. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans rose to an average 4.32 percent from 4.30 percent last week. That average is at its highest since April 2014.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hollywood is reeling over the loss of Debbie Reynolds just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Comedian Rip Taylor, who worked with Reynolds for decades in her Las Vegas stage show, called her a “remarkable woman” who was “generous to a fault.”