Sympathy message on collision…Voter numbers in French election and A victory for “America’s Dad”

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent a sympathy message to President Donald Trump over the fatal collision involving a U.S. Navy destroyer. Seven U.S. sailors went missing after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship early Saturday off Japan’s coast.

LONDON (AP) – London Mayor Sadiq Khan has attended a church service near the ruined London high-rise apartment building where at least 58 people perished. The mayor and his wife have joined the congregation at St. Clement’s Church near Grenfell Tower. Khan says it may be necessary for many of the outmoded tower blocks built in the 1970s to be demolished because of safety concerns.

PARIS (AP) – French authorities say 17.8 percent of voters have cast ballots so far in the final round of parliamentary elections, down from previous votes, amid concern about low turnout. The Interior Ministry says the midday participating figures compare to 21.4 percent at midday during the second round of the last parliamentary elections in 2012. Rivals of President Emmanuel Macron’s dominant new party are urging more voters to cast ballots in hopes of preventing him from having a crushing majority.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby, the comedian once known as “America’s Dad” for his TV role as paternal Dr. Cliff Huxtable, is enjoying a Father’s Day victory following the declaration of a mistrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. But the win could be short-lived as District Attorney Kevin Steele vows to try Cosby a second time. Cosby’s wife accused the judge likely to retry him of arrogance and collusion with prosecutors. Cosby remains free on $1 million bail.