Suspicious Package Found At Dubuque Regional Airport

A suspicious package found at the Dubuque Regional Airport Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of passengers and personnel. A release issued by the airport says passengers were evacuated from the Transportation Security checkpoint after the package was found during passenger and baggage screenings. Dubuque police were called to the scene and secured the area as part of a safety precaution and procedures in place. TSA was also notified. Police say the package was a laptop computer and following a short investigation the device was cleared. The owner and the laptop were allowed to fly. Passengers were also allowed to continue screening and boarded their flight.