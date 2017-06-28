Suspected Gang Member Arrested on Forgery Charges

Dubuque Police have made another arrest in connection with the spread of counterfeit money through the community. 19-year-old Johnnie Raymond was taken into custody just before 10:00 yesterday morning, and has been charged with two counts of Forgery and one count of Criminal Gang Participation. According to the criminal complaint against him, Raymond has been a member of the Mulla Mafia Gang for the past two years. Police say they obtained Facebook Messenger conversations between Raymond and another gang member, during which Raymond sent the other man photos of counterfeit 50- and 20-dollar bills. The serial numbers on those bills matched the ones on counterfeit bills that police obtained during an investigation last year. Police say Raymond’s Facebook profile also contained photos of him showing Mulla Mafia Gang signs and holding handguns. The charges against Raymond are all Class D felonies. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to fifteen years in prison.