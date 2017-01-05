Suspected Crack Dealer Charged

A Dubuque man who reportedly sold crack cocaine to police informants is now facing criminal charges. 26-year-old Marvel Besler faces three counts of Delivery of Cocaine Base and a single count of Delivery of Cocaine near a Protected Area. According to court documents, Besler was contacted in late September by a pair of informants for the Dubuque Drug Task Force about buying crack. Besler met with each informant, selling them a total of a half-gram of the drug. He met one of the informants again in mid-November and sold them another 3/4 of a gram. Police then raided Besler’s apartment, where they say they found about 35 grams of powder cocaine and another 11 grams of crack. Since Besler lives within 1,000 feet of Prescott Elementary, he now faces the “protected area” charge. Besler has pled not guilty to all four charges.