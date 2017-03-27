Suspect Leads Police on Chase, Crashes Into Pole

A Dubuque man faces several charges and traffic citations after police say he tried to run from them on Saturday night. According to a police report, officers saw 39-year-old Dominic Goodmann squeal his tires at the intersection of 8th and Locust Streets a few minutes before 10:00 PM. They attempted to pull his car over, but Goodmann would not stop. Instead, he turned down Bluff Street and continued southbound with police in pursuit. As he reached the 100 block of Bluff, Goodmann lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. He was taken into custody after trying to run from officers. Goodmann now faces a total of six charges or citations, including Operating While Intoxicated and Eluding.