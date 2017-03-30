Suspect Crashes Through Fence While Running From Police

A Dubuque man wanted on a half-dozen charges is in custody after trying to run from police and crashing through a fence. 31-year-old Jajuan Jarmon was arrested at about 10:30 last night. Deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office went to Jarmon’s home in the 28-hundred block of Jackson Street. A man and woman answered the door, and one of the deputies saw Jarmon inside. The officer says Jarmon tried to run out the back door of the house, but that’s where a second deputy was waiting. Jarmon is accused of slamming the door into the second deputy, then running upstairs and jumping out of a window. As deputies were chasing him, Jarmon crashed through a neighbor’s fence, causing about $50 in damage. Jarmon has had charges of Interference with Official Acts and 5th Degree Criminal Mischief added to his docket. He had already been facing charges including Aggravated Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment, and Probation Violations.