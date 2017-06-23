Suspect Charged in Robberies at Dubuque Gas Station, Bank

A Dubuque man faces charges in connection with a pair of local robberies. 24-year-old Ryan Bandy was arrested after being spotted leaving the American Trust bank branch on John F. Kennedy Road after it was robbed at about 2:20 yesterday afternoon. An officer pulled over the vehicle Bandy was riding in as it reached the 22-hundred block of JFK. Bandy was identified as the suspect who had gone into the American Trust and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The money believed to have been taken from the bank was found in the vehicle, as were clothes matching the description of the suspect. As police were investigating that robbery, they reviewed surveillance camera footage from the Big Ten Mart on JFK Road, which was robbed on Thursday night. Bandy was identified as the man seen holding up the convenience store. Bandy has been charged with 1st Degree Robbery in the American Trust case, and 2nd Degree Robbery for the Big Ten Mart hold-up. Those charges carry a combined sentence of up to 35 years in prison.