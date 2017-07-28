Suspect Arrested Six Weeks After Downtown Shooting

A pair of brightly-colored shoes helped Dubuque Police arrest a suspect more than six weeks after a shooting in the downtown area. Back on June 11, police were called to the alley behind the 1700 block of Central Avenue. That’s where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The man was then treated at a local hospital. Following the shooting, police reviewed traffic camera footage and saw the victim walking with a man they identified as Deonte Massey-Beavers. Massey-Beavers is seen wearing a pair of bright orange shoes, the same pair Massey-Beavers was shown wearing in pictures on his Facebook page. Police interviewed the victim last week, who told them that on the night of the incident, Massey-Beavers asked him to join him in the alley. That’s where the victim says Massey-Beavers pulled out a gun and began shooting him. Massey-Beavers was arrested late last night in Peosta. He’s been charged with Attempted Murder.