Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Car, Foot Chase

A Dubuque man is facing multiple charges and an extensive list of traffic violations after reportedly leading police on a car and foot chase late Tuesday night. An officer was sent to the intersection of 19th and Jackson Streets shortly after 10:00 PM after a witness reported a car driving recklessly. When the officer arrived, she spotted a vehicle with a broken windshield, and attempted to pull the car over. But the driver would not stop, despite the officer turning on her car’s siren and lights. The suspect drove off, reaching speeds of 65 miles per hour in a 30 zone. Eventually, the suspect crashed their car and took off on foot. The officer gave chase, but fell, sustaining cuts and scratches to her right arm and both hands. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kejuan Carr, was later arrested in the 2100 block of Sunnyview Drive. Carr has been charged with two counts of Interference with Official Acts, and one count of Eluding. He’s also facing ten traffic violations, ranging from reckless driving to speeding to driving without a license.