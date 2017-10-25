More Surveillance Cameras Planned in Dubuque

Dubuque city leaders are planning to add more surveillance cameras to the city’s existing network of nearly 1,000 cameras. Over the past four years, the city has spent nearly three-quarters of a million dollars installing and upgrading hundreds of cameras, which are used to monitor intersections and city property. Most of the existing cameras are located in the city’s downtown area and along major roadways like Dodge Street and the Northwest Arterial. New cameras are planned for Loras Boulevard’s intersections with Grandview Avenue and Walnut Street, as well as Walnut’s crossing at University Avenue. Others will go in the city’s North End, Windsor Avenue’s intersections with Rhomberg Avenue and East 22nd Street. Police say the cameras have helped to identify and apprehend suspects and have been shown to be a crime deterrent. City officials add that the cameras seem to be generally popular with residents, though a few have voiced privacy concerns.